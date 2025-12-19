ED seizes Lamborghini, Rs 20 lakh cash and freezes Rs 3 crore assets in illegal betting probe linked to YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Kolkata Zonal Office has conducted searches at 10 premises located in Lucknow, Unnao and Delhi linked to Anurag Dwivedi, YouTuber and social media influencer in a case of illegal betting and gambling. During the searches 4 high end cars viz. Lamborghini Urus having starting price of more than Rs. 4 Crore, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour & Thar, incriminating documents, digital devices and cash amounting to Rs. 20 Lakh (approx.) have been seized. The seized documents reveal the details of real estate investments made by Anurag Dwivedi in Dubai through Hawala Channels. Further, movable assets in the form of insurance policies, FD Balances, bank accounts balances amounting to Rs. 3 Crore (approx.) have also been frozen under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by West Bengal Police, against certain individuals for running illegal online betting operations. Investigations revealed that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri by accused persons namely Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj using mule bank accounts, Telegram channels, and other digital platforms for conducting online betting and gambling activities.

ED investigation revealed that Anurag Dwivedi, a social media influencer and YouTuber, played an active and significant role in promoting illegal online betting platforms. He has been found to have received Proceeds of Crime (POC) from illegal betting apps through various hawala channels and from mule accounts. He creates and circulates promotional videos for illegal betting apps and thereby influencing public at large to bet on those platforms. Large sums were received in the bank accounts of his companies and in the accounts of his family members without corresponding legitimate commercial justification.

ED investigation also revealed that Anurag Dwivedi has acquired immovable properties outside India, particularly in Dubai, by utilising the POC generated through the promotion and facilitation of illegal betting websites. It is also gathered that, subsequent to the generation of such proceeds, Anurag Dwivedi has left India and is currently residing in Dubai. He has been issued multiple summons so far however, he has failed to appear before ED. ED had earlier arrested 3 persons in the case and filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata on 01.08.2025. ED had also frozen/ attached movable assets worth Rs 23.7 Crore in the instant case. Further investigation is under progress.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:45 PM