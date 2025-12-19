“Here’s to building what’s next with purpose”: Leandro Barreto reflects on 2025 as Unilever expands his global marketing role

Since June 2024, as CMO for Beauty & Wellbeing, Barreto has owned the global P&L for Unilever’s beauty portfolio across more than 60 markets, spanning brands such as Dove, Vaseline, TRESemmé, Sunsilk, Clear, Pond’s and Nexxus.

As Unilever prepares for a major leadership transition at the top of its marketing function, Leandro Barreto, Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing, has reflected on what he described as a year of “bold bets and meaningful momentum” for the company, confirming that his remit will expand in 2026.

In a LinkedIn post marking the close of 2025, Barreto said the year stood out not only for performance outcomes, but for the people, passion and purpose that powered Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing organisation.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside teams who show up every day with courage, curiosity, and care,” he wrote, pointing to premiumisation, cultural relevance and creativity as key growth drivers.

The reflection comes against the backdrop of Unilever Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Esi Eggleston Bracey’s planned exit in January 2026, ending her eight-year tenure at the company. Unilever has confirmed that the CMGO role will not be filled by a direct successor. Instead, Barreto will take on expanded responsibilities, overseeing Unilever’s broader enterprise marketing agenda in addition to his current role.

Among the defining moments of 2025, Barreto singled out Vaseline Verified, a campaign that began as an exploration of real consumer usage and evolved into a global cultural movement. By blending community insights with scientific credibility, the initiative helped inject new relevance into the 150-year-old Vaseline brand and earned widespread recognition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Beyond the awards, Barreto said the campaign has become a blueprint for how Unilever approaches marketing—rooted in collaboration, authenticity and measurable impact. “The real source of pride isn’t the trophies,” he noted, “it’s the shared conviction of our teams, partners and people around the world who helped bring these moments to life.”

He also acknowledged the cross-functional effort behind Unilever’s marketing successes, thanking contributors across R&D, creative, strategy and technology for shaping work that connects brand purpose with cultural impact.

Looking ahead, Barreto said he was “deeply honoured” to take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer for Unilever from 2026, building on the foundation laid by Eggleston Bracey. He credited her leadership and mentorship for championing marketing that balances brand growth with humanity.

Barreto has been with Unilever since 2003, beginning his career in marketing roles across Home Care and Foods. Over the past two decades, he has held a series of senior global roles, including Global Brand Marketing Director for Dove in 2011, followed by leadership positions across skin cleansing and baby care. From 2021 to 2024, he served as Senior Vice President – Global Dove Masterbrand & Skin Care, while also heading One Dove North America.

Since June 2024, as CMO for Beauty & Wellbeing, Barreto has owned the global P&L for Unilever’s beauty portfolio across more than 60 markets, spanning brands such as Dove, Vaseline, TRESemmé, Sunsilk, Clear, Pond’s and Nexxus. His tenure has been marked by data-driven strategy, premiumisation, digital-first transformation and award-winning creative work recognised with multiple Cannes Lions, including Grand Prix and Titanium honours.

“To our teams, partners and communities,” Barreto wrote, “I’m energised by what we can create when we come together with a shared commitment to making real impact, shaping culture, and elevating beauty in all its forms.”

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:19 PM