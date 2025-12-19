Anupam Mittal cautions India against Ozempic-led weight-loss shortcuts

Mittal said the demand is real and curiosity is massive, adding that the expiry of GLP-1 patents in 2026 could prompt many drugmakers to enter the category and drive rapid industry expansion over the next few years.

People Group founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has warned against the growing use of diabetes drug Ozempic as a shortcut for weight loss in India, cautioning that long-term fitness cannot be replaced by quick fixes, he said in a LinkedIn post. Mittal stated that the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs reflects a broader desire for results without sustained effort, even as demand for Ozempic surges across urban India. He noted that the drug is already selling at around Rs 8,800 per month in India and estimated that the market could reach nearly Rs 1,000 crore annually.

Anupam Mittal informed that interest in such treatments is likely to intensify further from March 2026, when patents on several GLP-1 drugs begin to expire, potentially opening the space to wider competition from Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Mittal said the demand is real and curiosity is massive, adding that the expiry of GLP-1 patents in 2026 could prompt many drugmakers to enter the category and drive rapid industry expansion over the next few years. He also warned that if Ozempic becomes a casual solution for fat loss, similar to common remedies for acidity, a large section of urban India could end up on monthly injections primarily for cosmetic reasons.

At the same time, Mittal acknowledged the medical value of GLP-1 drugs, stating that they are genuinely life-changing for patients dealing with obesity, diabetes and serious metabolic conditions. However, he cautioned that for the average individual, relying on injections purely for appearance risks normalising unhealthy shortcuts and shifting focus away from sustainable health practices.

He stressed that while science is powerful and shortcuts may appear seductive, long-term fitness still depends on disciplined lifestyle choices such as balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep and consistent daily movement. Mittal’s post triggered an active discussion on LinkedIn, with several users sharing their views on the growing Ozempic trend and the wider debate around convenience versus discipline in fitness. Some users echoed his view, stating that while shortcuts may help in certain cases, they cannot replace the fundamentals of health, including nutrition, exercise and sleep.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:10 PM