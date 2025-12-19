Today in AI | ChatGPT app crosses $3 billion in consumer spending | Satya Nadella urges Microsoft leaders to commit fully to AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

ChatGPT mobile app crosses $3 billion in consumer spending worldwide

ChatGPT has crossed a new milestone of $3 billion in worldwide consumer spending on mobile platforms, according to estimates from app intelligence firm Appfigures, as cited by TechCrunch. The figure reflects cumulative spending on iOS and Android devices since the app’s launch in May 2023, when it initially debuted exclusively on Apple’s iOS platform.

Satya Nadella urges Microsoft leaders to commit fully to AI amid major strategic shift

Microsoft is undergoing one of the most significant transitions in its history, with artificial intelligence now positioned at the centre of the company’s future direction, according to a report by Business Insider. Under chief executive Satya Nadella’s leadership, AI is no longer treated as a supporting capability but as the foundation on which Microsoft’s products, teams and long-term strategy are being built.

How to generate and edit multiple images in ChatGPT using the new Images section

OpenAI has updated image generation within ChatGPT with a focus on usability rather than just model upgrades, introducing a dedicated Images section alongside the rollout of GPT Image 1.5, which reshapes how users create, edit and test visuals, according to the company. Image prompts, which were earlier embedded within standard chat conversations, have now been moved to a separate visual workspace designed specifically for image-related tasks, streamlining the process and offering a clearer starting point for users who want results without writing long or complex prompts.

Google Gemini rolls out visual editing tools and AI video detection

Google has rolled out a significant update to its Gemini app, adding new features that push its artificial intelligence tools further into everyday use, according to reports. The update introduces a new way to edit images using Nano Banana by allowing users to draw or annotate directly on photos, while also extending SynthID verification capabilities from images to videos.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:25 PM