‘AI and cunning minds’: Sudha Murty warns Indians after viral deepfake investment scam

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty has warned the public about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence after a deepfake video using her face and voice went viral to promote a fraudulent investment scheme, as per a report by PTI.

The synthetic video shows Sudha Murty allegedly endorsing an investment plan and promising exaggerated returns of 20 to 30 times, prompting concern over the ease with which AI-generated content can be weaponised for financial fraud. Taking cognisance of the video, Murty said she was deeply worried about fake messages circulating online using her likeness and voice to mislead people into investing money, and cautioned citizens to be alert to the role of AI and the cunning minds behind such scams.

Murty, who is also the founder-chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, informed PTI that she has never spoken about investments anywhere and would never do so in the future, stating that any video or audio clip showing her promoting financial schemes should be treated as fake. She urged people to rely on their own judgement and verification before committing funds, emphasising that money earned through hard work should not be risked on schemes that promise unrealistic returns. She further advised individuals to consult banks or trusted sources before making any investment decisions.

The warning comes amid rising instances of digital fraud involving public figures. In September this year, Murty was also targeted in a separate scam attempt when she reportedly received a hoax phone call seeking sensitive information, according to media reports citing police sources. In her complaint, Murty stated that the call appeared to originate from ‘Telecom Dept’ on the Truecaller app, with the caller posing as a government official who claimed her mobile services would be disconnected due to alleged misuse. The caller reportedly threatened her by alleging that obscene content was being broadcast or accessed from her number and attempted to extract personal details using intimidation tactics.

Murty has since sought legal action against the caller for issuing threats and attempting to obtain sensitive information, police sources informed as reported by PTI. The recent deepfake incident has renewed her warning about the dangers of AI misuse, reinforcing the need for public awareness and critical thinking in an increasingly digital and deceptive online environment.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:19 PM