Virat Kohli and his manager Bunty Sajdeh part ways: Report 

Virat Kohli and Bunty Sajdeh have decided to part ways. Kohli joined Cornerstone Sajdeh's talent management company a decade ago. The reason for the split is not known. However, there are rumours that Kohli may set up his own company that will manage his brand activities, according to a report by CricketNext.

According to industry reports, Kohli’s brand is valued at $237.7 million in 2020 and saw a steep fall of 21% in 2021 at $185.7 million. His brand value has seen a decline for two consecutive years, especially after he left the captaincy of the men’s cricket team. However, he still stands out as the most valued and marketable celebrity. He has been the face of brands across sectors from auto to fashion to tech. The list includes Audi India, Manyavar, Puma, Myntra and Fire-Boltt and many more top brands.

Kohli was the first cricketer to sign a Rs 100 crore deal with Puma. The brand had actually onboarded him for Rs 110 crore. Sajdeh had a big role to play in locking in this deal for Kohli.