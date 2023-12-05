Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India has appointed Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR. Kaushik has two decades of experience in brand management, performance marketing, PR and communication, product strategy, and customer experience (CX). She has previously held marketing roles in GE Money, Tetra Pak, Aviva, Roca and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

In her new role, Kaushik will help in strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market with innovative marketing strategies, enhancing public relations initiatives, and driving customer engagement through creative campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jyotsana Singh Kaushik to Volvo Car India. Her extensive experience and remarkable track record in marketing and public relations will be invaluable to our team as we continue to strengthen our brand presence in the Indian market. We look forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives she will bring to our organization. Jyotsana's joining represents a significant step forward in our journey towards excellence, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with her on board.” said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India.