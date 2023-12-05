comScore

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Jyotsana Singh Kaushik has previously held marketing roles in GE Money, Tetra Pak, Aviva, Roca and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2023 4:57 PM
Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR
In her new role, Kaushik will help in strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market with innovative marketing strategies, enhancing public relations initiatives, and driving customer engagement through creative campaigns.

Volvo Car India has appointed Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR. Kaushik has two decades of experience in brand management, performance marketing, PR and communication, product strategy, and customer experience (CX). She has previously held marketing roles in GE Money, Tetra Pak, Aviva, Roca and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

In her new role, Kaushik will help in strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market with innovative marketing strategies, enhancing public relations initiatives, and driving customer engagement through creative campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jyotsana Singh Kaushik to Volvo Car India. Her extensive experience and remarkable track record in marketing and public relations will be invaluable to our team as we continue to strengthen our brand presence in the Indian market. We look forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives she will bring to our organization. Jyotsana's joining represents a significant step forward in our journey towards excellence, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with her on board.” said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India.

“I am truly delighted to join the Volvo Car India family. Volvo is synonymous with innovation, safety, and sustainability, and I am excited to be a part of a brand that embodies these values. I look forward to working with the talented team at Volvo Car India and contributing to the continued success and growth of this renowned brand in the Indian market. Together, we will create new milestones and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.” said Kaushik.


Tags
First Published on Dec 5, 2023 4:57 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

2023: Top executive movements in Indian adland

2023: Top executive movements in Indian adland

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

HUL restructures its leadership team: Harman Dhillon, Kartik Chandrasekhar, Arun Neelakantan get new roles

HUL restructures its leadership team: Harman Dhillon, Kartik Chandrasekhar, Arun Neelakantan get new roles