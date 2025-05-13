IAMAI appoints MN Srinivasu as chairman for 2025-2027

ADVERTISEMENT
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of MN Srinivasu as the chairman of the association. Srinivasu, who is the co-founder of Billdesk, will remain the chairman of the IAMAI from 2025-2027.
Srinivasu replaces Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.
Besides, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay has been appointed as the vice chairman of the IAMAI. Jain has replaced Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. Also, Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, have been elected as the treasurer of the Association, replacing, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet. respectively.
MN Srinivasu, Harshil Mathur and Sameer Nigam will together form the Association’s executive council along with the ex officio member Dr Subho Ray, President, IAMAI.
The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of the IAMAI will take charge, for the next two years, 2025 – 2027, from the present councils at the upcoming annual general meeting. The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years.