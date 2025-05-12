CXO Moves: Exec movements across Titan, Britannia, Eveready Industries, Netflix India, Wipro, Dentsu India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Ajoy Chawla

Previous: Chief executive officer - jewellery, Titan Company Limited

Present: Managing director, Titan Company Limited

The Board of Directors of Titan Company Limited approved the succession plan for the Managing Director of the Company. C. K. Venkataraman (Venkat), the current managing director, will retire from the services of the Company on 31st December 2025. He had joined Titan in the year 1990 and became the managing Director on 1st October 2019.

Ajoy Chawla will succeed Venkat as the managing director with effect from 1 January 2026.

Varun Berry

Present: CEO, Exec VC and MD, Britannia

The Board of Directors of Britannia Industries Ltd have designated Varun Berry as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from 8th May, 2025, in addition to his current role as the executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company. Accordingly, he will be re-designated as the executive vice-chairman, managing director and CEO of the company.

Anirban Banerjee

Previous: Sr. vice president & SBU head (batteries & flashlights), Eveready Industries

Present: CEO, Eveready Industries

Eveready Industries has elevated Anirban Banerjee as chief executive officer. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux, Reliance Communications, The Hershey Company, Godrej Natures Basket, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Rohit Suri

Previous: Head of talent, Netflix India

Present: CHRO, Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment has appointed Rohit Suri as chief human resources officer. He has worked across The Indian Express, ABC Consultants, Star India, Turner, One97 Communications, People Interactive, GroupM and Dentsu International.

Sandeep Dhar

Present: Global Head of its GCC Practice, Wipro

Wipro Limited has appointed Sandeep Dhar in a new role. In his new role, Dhar will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale as future-ready transformation and innovation hubs. Dhar will report to Sanjeev Jain, Wipro’s chief operating officer.

John Thangaraj

Previous: Chief strategy officer, Havas India

Present: Chief strategy officer - creative & media, Dentsu India

Dentsu India has named John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer - creative and media. He has worked across 20:20 Media, Logan Meo Walters, Quantum Consumer Solutions, adidas, Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Mindshare and FCB Group India.

Peeyush Ranjan

Previous: GM, VP, Google

Present: Partner, Meraki Labs

Meraki Labs has named Peeyush Ranjan as partner. He has worked across HP, Microsoft, Infospace, Consera Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Flipkart and Airbnb.