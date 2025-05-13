            
Titan Company's CEO - Watches & Wearables division Suparna Mitra steps down

Suparna Mitra cited personal reasons for her departure from Titan Company.

By  Storyboard18May 13, 2025 10:37 AM
Suparna Mitra began her career at Arvind Brands and then joined Titan Company as the global marketing head and then was elevated to the business head of the South region where her responsibilities included managing the business for all three verticals of Titan company - watches, jewellery and eyewear.

Suparna Mitra, who led the Titan Company as the chief executive officer - watches and wearables division, has stepped down from her position due to personal reasons.

In the resignation mail to the company's managing director CK Venkataraman, Mitra stated, "I am eternally grateful to the Company for giving me the opportunity to serve, contribute and grow in the past many years. The last 5 years as CEO of the Watches & Wearables Division have been particularly rewarding and gratifying and I would like to thank you for the guidance during this period."

First Published on May 13, 2025 10:37 AM

