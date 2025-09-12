Exclusive: WPP Media's Prasanth Kumar on India, AI, accountability, growth and transformation

In a wide-ranging conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Prasanth Kumar, CEO of WPP Media South Asia, spoke about the rebranding of GroupM into WPP Media, the company’s growth strategy, the role of AI and technology in transforming advertising, and why India has become a central part of the group’s global order. “Our aspiration is to keep progressing from five to four to three,” Kumar said, while stressing that the focus remains on incremental and responsible growth.

Edited excerpts.

It’s been a busy year for you and for the industry, especially with the rebranding and restructuring. Let’s start by zooming out: how have the past few months been for WPP Media in India?

You’re right, it’s a fast-evolving landscape. The pace of change is only accelerating. For us, the rebranding from GroupM to WPP Media is not just a name change. It comes from the context that we are playing a central role in integrating WPP’s strengths for all our customers. It also creates opportunities for our people to progress in a consistent manner.

We see the next phase of growth requiring balance between growth and responsibility. Our Vision 2030 strategy is built on four pillars: collaboration, data and technology with AI at the core, innovation, and people. These pillars are the framework for delivering sustainable growth globally and in India.

Despite global headwinds, India has been a strong performer. Where do you see growth coming from over the next five years?

Growth for us is always linked to our clients’ growth. Post-pandemic, we saw phases of what I call “revenge shopping” across categories, supported by venture capital investments. That has plateaued, but what’s interesting now is the new shape of recovery.

The biggest shift is in commerce. In the past five years, we moved from general trade to modern trade, then to e-commerce. Now we see Q-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands emerging. In the next five years, 10 to 12 percent of the general trade market will move into these new forms of commerce.

This fundamentally reshapes media. It’s not just entertainment anymore. It’s commerce, social media, influencer marketing, and multiple forms of engagement. India is unique in balancing both traditional and digital media. Content sits at the center of this balance. For marketers, the entire funnel — from awareness to conversion to loyalty — is becoming more important than ever.

Which categories excite you most right now?

Every sector is experimenting with different ways to grow. Some are pursuing mass-market models, while others are moving toward premium offerings. What’s critical is scalability and incrementality. With better consumer insights and data, we can identify where incremental growth comes from and how to scale it.

AI will play a major role here — helping us be more agile, make decisions faster, and deliver personalization. That is where the next five years will be very different.

Advertisers are also grappling with uncertainty — from regulation to macroeconomic headwinds. What’s their mindset today?

It changes every quarter. Fundamentals are being reassessed everywhere — consumption, regulation, geopolitics, inflation, technology. It’s a mixed bag. But the principle remains: finding the next source of growth while strengthening delivery to customers. That’s what we advise our clients and what we focus on ourselves.

WPP Media went through a major restructuring. Has the business in India stabilized?

Yes. We are fortunate to have a strong team, strong clients and strong partners. The focus is on what’s in our control — accountability, collaboration and sustainable growth.

India is already among the top five markets globally. Our aspiration is to keep progressing from five to four to three. That would be a wonderful outcome. But the real focus is not rankings; it’s about incremental, responsible growth year on year.

Could India realistically become a top three market for WPP?

The ambition is there. But it’s not about chasing rankings. It’s about building consistently — with new products, services and markets. If we keep growing responsibly, the position will take care of itself.

Let’s talk about AI. Some people worry about efficiencies leading to job losses. How do you look at this?

This is a people business. AI will not replace people; it will augment them. We are investing heavily in continuous training, especially around AI and technology. Our teams are learning on the job, not just from textbooks.

Training is not just about skill but also aptitude. Skill is essential to cope with change, but aptitude helps you balance transformation. That combination is what prepares people for the future.

Media measurement has been under scrutiny. What’s broken, and how should it be fixed?

We need constant evolution. The diary method worked 25 years ago but is not relevant today. The big gap is the lack of a unified database across media. Customers want clarity, transparency and consistency. A unified approach will build greater advertiser confidence.

Transparency in media buying has also been debated. How do you approach it?

Transparency and compliance are non-negotiable. They are fundamental principles of our organization. We want to be fair to our clients, fair to our partners and fair to our people. When you do the right things, you sleep peacefully.

Collaboration has become a buzzword in the industry. How do you define it today?

Collaboration is essential, but its definition changes with each phase of the industry. Today, the more we collaborate, the better it is for the ecosystem. We need new ways to co-create products and services. The more players raise the game, the stronger the industry becomes.

What keeps you up at night?

Sometimes movies — binge-watching. But often, it’s learning. I want to see how other industries are coping. Fintech, for example, is amazing in how it uses technology. And sometimes, of course, I think about what more we can do for clients or partners. But if we are focused on the right things, I sleep peacefully.

