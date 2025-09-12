Telangana HC issues notice on plea to regulate app taxi fares

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has taken the State government to court, alleging regulatory inaction that allows app-based taxi aggregators to impose arbitrary fares at the cost of both drivers and commuters, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Hearing the petition, the Telangana High Court on September 11 issued notice to the State government. The case has been filed under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, seeking enforcement of Section 67, which empowers states to fix and notify minimum and maximum fares for contract carriages.

Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, representing the union, argued that the absence of notified fare rules has created an environment where platforms can manipulate pricing through opaque surge mechanisms. The petition also called for the mandatory use and verification of taximeters under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, read with the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

“This case is crucial to ensure fair wages for drivers and protect consumers from exploitative pricing by taxi aggregators. Regulation and transparency are urgently needed in the sector,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder-President of TGPWU.

The union further sought court directions to establish a monitoring and enforcement system for fare compliance, coupled with a grievance redressal mechanism accessible to both passengers and drivers.