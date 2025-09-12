Diageo India launches carer’s leave policy to support employees with caregiving roles

Diageo India has announced the rollout of its Carer’s Leave Policy, reinforcing its commitment to building an inclusive and future-ready workplace.

The policy offers full-time employees up to five paid days of leave annually to care for loved ones requiring long-term or sustained support due to age, disability, or chronic illness. Employees can also avail the leave in half-day increments, providing flexibility to manage caregiving responsibilities alongside work.

Acknowledging the growing challenges of India’s “sandwich generation” - employees balancing care for both ageing parents and young children - Diageo said the policy is designed to ease the pressures of dual caregiving.

Commenting on the initiative, Shilpa Vaid, CHRO, Diageo India, said, “At Diageo India, we recognise that many colleagues are also caregivers at home. This policy ensures they don’t have to choose between family and career. It reflects our belief that when people feel supported, they bring their best to work and beyond.”

Diageo India other such policies includes gender-neutral parental leave, support for pregnancy loss, fertility and menopause guidelines, and holistic wellbeing initiatives.

Recently, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel Sumitra Balmik said in the Parliament that the Central government has allowed employees to avail upto 60 days of leave for taking care of elderly patients, including 30 days of Earned Leave, 20 days of Half Pay Leave, 8 days of Casual Leave and 2 days of Restricted Holiday per year.