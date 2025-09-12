Rachel Higham steps down as M&S Chief Digital and Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel Higham, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Marks & Spencer, is reportedly stepping down from her role. The announcement comes months after a significant cyberattack that disrupted company systems and caused financial damage reportedly amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds.
According to media reports, an internal memo stated that Higham’s decision to exit was driven by a desire to take a break from work.
Her departure has prompted a wider organisational reshuffle. Longtime M&S executive Sacha Berendji will now oversee the digital and technology division in addition to his existing responsibilities for property and store development.
Retail director Thinus Keeve, who joined earlier this year, will report directly to CEO Stuart Machin.
Higham began her career at M&S Bank before moving to Chubb. She later held senior roles at Vodafone, including Head of Cloud and Infrastructure – Centre of Excellence, and subsequently served as Chief Information Officer at WPP.