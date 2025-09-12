Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi HC drops Mandhira Kapur's name in Karisma Kapoor kids' suit

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on Friday clarified its order in the ongoing Sunjay Kapur estate dispute, rectifying an earlier record that had included the presence of lawyers appearing for his sister, Mandhira Kapur.
According to a Bar and Bench report, Justice Jyoti Singh allowed an application filed by Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Kapur, objecting to Mandhira's appearance as a party to the case.
The dispute stems from a plea filed by actor Karisma Kapoor's two children, who are seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's estate.
On September 10, during a hearing on the matter, the High Court had directed Priya Kapur to submit details of all of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets.
However, in the written order uploaded later, the court also recorded the presence of lawyers for Mandhira, even though she had not been impleaded in the case.
Priya Kapur and her minor son, who are the main defendants in the suit, subsequently sought rectification of the order. In her application, Priya argued that the lead counsel purportedly representing Mandhira had not been present in court, not had they made any submissions when invited to by the Bench.
Also Read: After Karisma Kapoor’s children, Sunjay Kapur’s mother enters Rs 10,000 crore inheritance battle
The plea further alleged that Mandhira attempted to gain "a backdoor entry" into the proceedings, calling it a "mischievous attempt to mislead the court." It added that such an intervention was "neither permissible nor legally valid" and amounted to an abuse of legal process.
Justice Singh accepted the request, clarifying that Mandhira is not a party to the suit.
Sunjay Kapur, businessman and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, was married to her between 2003 and 2016. The couple share a son and a daughter, both of whom are seeking their legal share in his estate.