YouTube releases annual list of top creators, songs, trending topics for 2025

YouTube’s annual trends report includes the creators, songs, and topics that defined user activity in 2025. The data reflects shifting viewer interests across short-form content, music, entertainment, and cultural events.

Top Creators

This year’s list of leading creators shows a mix of global figures and regional voices.

MrBeast remained one of the most influential names on the platform, while creators such as Sejal Gaba, Keshav Shashi Vlogs, Sirf Shreyansh, and Zidaan Shahid Aly demonstrated the continued growth of lifestyle and vlog-based content.

International presence also remained strong, represented by creators like 김프로KIMPRO. Additionally, channels focused on technology, motivation, and commentary, such as Tech Master Shorts and Raj Shamani, secured places among the top performers.

Top Songs on Shorts

Short-form content continued to play a major role in shaping music consumption.

Tracks such as “Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)”, “Shaky”, “Saiyaara”, and “Yeda Yung” were among the most used on YouTube Shorts.

Other frequently featured songs included “Mafia”, “Victory Anthem”, “Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)”, “Jutti Meri (Live)”, and “Payal Ki Khanak”. These tracks dominated short-form trends across a range of categories, from dance videos to edits.

Top Songs

In long-form music consumption, “Saiyaara” ranked highly. Songs such as “Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu”, “Shaky”, “Raanjhan”, and “Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi” also performed strongly during the year, reflecting steady listener engagement across film music, indie releases, and performance versions.

Trending Topics

The year’s trending topics indicate broad engagement with entertainment, sports, festivals, and internet culture.

Key topics included Squid Game, Saiyaara, Coolie, Kumbh Mela, IPL 2025, and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Other widely discussed subjects were Tungtungtungsahur, Labubu, Asia Cup, and KPOPDemonHunters.

These trends show a combination of global pop culture, major Indian events, sports tournaments, and viral internet moments shaping conversations on the platform.

