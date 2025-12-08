Influencer marketing sector demands attention: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has reiterated concerns about the growing gaps in influencer marketing disclosures, noting that a significant number of digital creators continue to miss mandatory guidelines. In its year-end statement for 2025, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, outlined the challenges posed by an expanding digital advertising environment and the need for steadier compliance.

According to Kapoor, 2025 saw substantial shifts in how advertising operates, driven largely by AI tools and complex digital ecosystems. To address this, ASCI enhanced its monitoring systems, expanded its partnerships with platforms, and increased the use of AI-based ad scanning. These steps helped the organisation manage a higher volume of complaints, with efforts focused on resolving cases efficiently.

Also read: Brands turn risk averse as influencer controversies trigger surge in morality clauses

Regulatory scrutiny around betting, gambling and offshore betting advertisements also remained a priority. Kapoor stated that ASCI continued coordinating with stakeholders to reduce misleading claims in this sensitive category.

Influencer marketing, however, emerged as an area requiring sustained attention. ASCI’s second dipstick study on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 showed that 76% of influencers did not disclose paid collaborations, up from 69% the previous year. With these creators collectively reaching more than 110 million followers, the findings underline ongoing gaps in adherence to disclosure norms.

Also read: GCC’s Creator Boom: And Why Brands Can’t Ignore It

ASCI introduced the Commitment Seal initiative in November, which allows brands to display a visual marker indicating adherence to transparent advertising practices. Kapoor noted that this tool is being adopted by members across digital platforms and campaigns.

The council also continued work on consumer education through the AdWise programme, aimed at improving advertising literacy among school students from Grades 3 to 8. The initiative is expected to reach one million children by 2026.

In collaboration with the National Law School of India University, ASCI set up an Ad Regulation Forum to facilitate discussions on advertising and consumer law. This platform is intended to support research and dialogue on emerging regulatory concerns, with outcomes shared with relevant authorities.

Also read: ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor on MIB's new self-declaration feature for advertising

For 2026, ASCI plans to examine the impact of new AI applications in advertising, including generative content and targeting methods. Kapoor said the focus will be on developing frameworks that encourage responsible communication while keeping consumer interests at the forefront. Influencer marketing, she added, will continue to be a key area for monitoring as the digital landscape expands.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 12:51 PM