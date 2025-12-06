Sudha Murthy Warns: “Social Media Is Like a Knife” — Calls for Regulation on Child Influencers

Citing global examples, Murthy pointed to countries like France, where strict regulations exist on the portrayal of minors online. She noted that such rules prevent exposing children in inappropriate clothing or sharing sensitive images — including those taken during bath time — as they could be misused by individuals with harmful intentions.

Rajya Sabha–nominated MP Sudha Murthy on December 5 issued a strong caution against the unregulated use of social media, comparing it to a knife that can “cut fruit or kill a person.”

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, as per media reports, Murthy urged citizens and policymakers to recognise the dual nature of social platforms and use them responsibly. “Use social media for betterment,” she said. “But not by using children as influencers or mother influencers. There are so many influencers without any regulation. I am requesting the Government of India, particularly regarding social media, to bring regulation on this.”

Murthy acknowledged the government’s progress in regulating advertisements featuring children but stressed that similar protections were missing in the social media space. “When it comes to social media, it has not been done, and this is going to cause a great problem in the future for our children.”

She emphasised that parents must be aware of responsible online behaviour and set boundaries for what children can portray online. Children, she said, “cannot wear certain kinds of dress or dance in a certain way or be portrayed in ads. Because this is not the way we can bring up the next generation.”

Citing global examples, Murthy pointed to countries like France, where strict regulations exist on the portrayal of minors online. She noted that such rules prevent exposing children in inappropriate clothing or sharing sensitive images — including those taken during bath time — as they could be misused by individuals with harmful intentions.

First Published on Dec 6, 2025 4:35 PM