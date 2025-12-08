IndiGo says ops improving, OTP rebounds to 75%

IndiGo on Sunday issued a fresh operational update, stating that its network performance had “significantly improved” after days of widespread flight delays, cancellations and passenger complaints across major airports.

In a status bulletin released on December 7, the airline said 137 out of its 138 destinations were back in operation. IndiGo added that it was on track to operate over 1,650 flights—an improvement from the roughly 1,500 flights it managed the previous day during the height of the disruption.

The carrier also reported a sharp rise in punctuality, claiming on-time performance (OTP) had recovered to 75%, up from 30% just a day earlier.

To ease the impact on travellers, IndiGo said it had announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fees for bookings made till December 15, 2025. The airline added that its refund and luggage processing systems were running at full capacity to clear backlogs.

“We are working round the clock to resume normal service. Please bear with us,” IndiGo said in the post.

The latest update comes amid mounting frustration from passengers who have reported long queues, missed connections, and hours-long delays as the airline struggled to restore normalcy through the week.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 9:39 AM