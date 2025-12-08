Govt weighs taking broadcasting out of TRAI’s purview; MIB bats for single-regulator framework

The immediate flashpoint was TRAI’s issuance of show-cause notices to more than 250 broadcasters for alleged violations of the 10+2 advertising cap.

The Centre is examining a significant restructuring of India’s media regulatory framework, with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) pushing to take the broadcasting mandate out of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) purview. Multiple senior industry and government sources told Storyboard18 that discussions are underway at the highest levels, and a formal proposal has already been initiated by the ministry.

If approved, the move would make MIB the sole regulatory authority for the broadcasting sector — a long-standing demand from broadcasters who argue that TRAI’s telecom-centric approach has caused persistent friction, policy uncertainty and operational disruptions. Officials familiar with the matter said the proposal is gaining traction, and a restructuring could be implemented by mid-2026.

An industry source said, “Stakeholders pointed out regulatory anomalies created by TRAI. The Ministry has now written to the government explaining why broadcasting must be removed from TRAI’s ambit,” the executive said. “We are expecting the rejig by mid-2026. This will give regulatory clarity and be a major relief for broadcasters.”

The friction between the broadcasting sector and TRAI has escalated in recent months. Stakeholders argue that TRAI, originally designed as a telecom regulator, lacks domain expertise in broadcasting but continues to enforce prescriptive rules. Several industry bodies have accused the regulator of triggering “chaos and uncertainty” through policies that they say are neither aligned with market realities nor consistent with global broadcasting practices.

The immediate flashpoint was TRAI’s issuance of show-cause notices to more than 250 broadcasters for alleged violations of the 10+2 advertising cap. Broadcasters counter that the ad-cap rule cannot be enforced because the matter is sub judice before the Delhi High Court, which had earlier granted a stay. “The recent notices were the last straw,” said another senior industry representative. “The regulator is reopening matters that are legally stayed, creating unnecessary disruption.”

TRAI has also proposed amendments that broadcasters say dilute their audit rights over distribution platform operators (DPOs) and multi-system operators (MSOs). Currently, broadcasters can initiate audits when subscriber or revenue discrepancies are suspected. Under TRAI’s proposal, they would require the regulator’s approval and follow a multi-step process. Industry groups argue this will delay audits by 16–20 months, weakening their ability to ensure fair revenue reconciliation.

In a parallel move, TRAI has proposed a unified legal framework for telecom and broadcasting services to address market convergence amid the rise of digital streaming, hybrid platforms and bundled services. However, key stakeholders — including the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), Internet and Mobile Association of India, and Digital News Publishers Association — have strongly opposed the proposal.

Their central argument: merging carriage and content regulation would blur boundaries and dilute the separate regulatory regimes historically applied to each. Broadcasters contend that content oversight must remain with MIB, while TRAI should limit itself to carriage and technical compliance.

Industry executives also highlight the asymmetry between heavily regulated linear TV and comparatively unregulated OTT platforms. “Linear TV faces fixed caps, mandated audits and ad-limits, while OTT platforms operate without comparable restrictions. This creates an uneven playing field,” an industry official said.

As consumer viewing patterns shift and digital consumption accelerates, broadcasters argue that rigid regulatory interventions limit commercial flexibility and impede competitiveness. They insist that only a single, sector-focused regulator — the MIB — can provide predictable oversight and enable the industry to navigate rapid technological and market transitions.

With the ministry formally recommending that broadcasting be withdrawn from TRAI’s jurisdiction, the next phase will involve inter-ministerial consultations and Cabinet-level review. If the proposal goes through, it would mark the most consequential restructuring of India’s media regulatory landscape in over two decades.

For now, the industry awaits clarity — and hopes the long-running regulatory tug-of-war may soon be resolved.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 9:16 AM