Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal teases ‘Temple’ wearable on Insta, sparks buzz online

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared a new update on the compact device he was recently seen wearing on his right temple. Posting on Instagram, Goyal released a picture of the device with the text “Temple Coming Soon” and captioned it “Getting there.”

The device gained attention after Goyal presented his Gravity Aging Hypothesis, a theory suggesting that gravity may reduce blood flow to the brain and accelerate the aging process. Many observers speculated that the device might monitor brain circulation.

Goyal has explained that brain blood flow is closely linked to aging, cognition, and overall longevity. As part of his research, he advocates inversion exercises—holding upside-down poses—to counteract age-related declines in brain flow. He claims that six weeks of daily inversion exercises for over ten minutes resulted in a 7% increase in baseline brain blood flow, potentially offsetting a decade of age-related loss.

What is this device?

Goyal was photographed wearing the device just before publicly discussing the hypothesis, prompting speculation that it could be a health-focused wearable named Temple, placed near the temple region of the head. He confirmed that the device indeed measures brain blood flow in real time and that he has been testing it for a year. He added that the device remains valuable for monitoring brain health and aging, even if the Gravity Aging Hypothesis is later disproved.

Addressing concerns that the hypothesis was designed to promote the wearable, Goyal clarified that Temple is a small experimental venture and not a commercial marketing initiative. “We did not create the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell Temple,” he said, emphasising the importance of scientific integrity over promotion.

The update has piqued interest in brain-focused wearables and personal health tracking, with Temple positioned as a device that could help users monitor brain circulation and aging in real time.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 11:57 AM