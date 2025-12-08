Milton appoints Somasree Bose Awasthi as Business Unit Head

Awasthi began her career at CavinKare in 2002 as a summer intern before moving to Godrej Sara Lee as Marketing Manager. She joined Godrej Consumer Products in 2007 as Deputy General Manager and rose to Chief Marketing Officer in 2021, working across brands such as Godrej No. 1, Cinthol, Protekt and Godrej Aer.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, former Chief Marketing Officer at Marico, has joined Milton as Business Unit Head.

During her tenure at Marico, Awasthi played an institutional role in strengthening marketing talent, processes, and ways of working, and helped shape a robust innovation pipeline.

She holds an MBA from the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (2003) and a BE in Industrial Engineering from RKNEC, Nagpur (2001).

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 3:27 PM