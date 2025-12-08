YouTube says 76% of Gen Z sought event context as 77% watched translated content in 2025

YouTube’s 2025 end-of-year data points to notable shifts in how Indian audiences consume digital content, with multilingual releases and visual, low-dialogue formats driving much of the change.

The platform reports that creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, added more than 47 million subscribers from India this year. YouTube attributes this surge to his use of seven Indian-language audio tracks, an approach that reflects the broader viewing habits of younger audiences who increasingly seek content in their preferred language.

According to the platform, 77% of Gen Z viewers in India watched dubbed or translated content in 2025. This has prompted creators and studios to rethink how they release videos.

Trailers for films like Coolie now debut in multiple regional languages at once, while creators such as Ashish Chanchlani distribute new series in several dubbed versions from day one. YouTube notes that multilingual rollout is becoming standard practice across the industry.

The platform also reports rising interest in visual-first content that relies little, if at all, on spoken dialogue. Kerala-based creator KL BRO Biju Rithvik crossed 79 million subscribers with family-focused videos built around expressions and physical storytelling. International creators see similar patterns of growth in India.

The Korean group 김프로KIMPRO gained viewers with challenge videos centred on movement and sound effects rather than language. YouTube says formats requiring minimal translation tend to reach a wider audience more quickly.

Another trend is the platform’s growing role as an information source during cultural and news events. YouTube states that 76% of Gen Z in India turned to the platform to understand what was happening around major moments in 2025.

This behaviour was visible during spikes around IPL 2025, the Asia Cup, the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, and discussions surrounding KPop Demon Hunters. These moments generated a wave of analysis, reactions, gaming recreations, and other derivative content.

The company also highlights the rise of creator-led commercial activity. Raj Shamani expanded his podcast Figuring Out into a standalone digital property, while Sejal Gaba increased business partnerships by leveraging her online audience.

According to YouTube, more creators are using tools like Auto Dubbing, Edit with AI, and the Inspiration Tab to speed up production and broaden their reach across languages.

Looking ahead to 2026, YouTube identifies several ongoing shifts: growing demand for multilingual releases, continued popularity of visual storytelling, increased reliance on YouTube as an entry point for news and cultural events, and greater use of AI-driven tools in the production process.

The platform says these trends are reshaping how content in India is created, distributed, and monetised.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 2:00 PM