“I’ll be involved in that decision”: Trump signals scrutiny of Netflix–Warner Bros. merger

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he expects to play a role in deciding whether Netflix’s proposed $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV, film, and streaming divisions moves forward, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny over what could become one of the entertainment industry’s largest mergers.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center for its annual awards ceremony, Trump noted that the deal—which would place one of Hollywood’s most iconic studios under the control of the streaming giant—could raise concerns about market concentration.

“I’ll be involved in that decision,” Trump said, adding that the combined entity’s share of the entertainment market “could be a problem,” though he stopped short of stating whether he opposed or supported the merger. “That’s going to be for some economists to tell… But it is a big market share.”

Netflix agreed Friday to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s entertainment assets in a sweeping move aimed at strengthening its content library and production capabilities amid intensifying global competition. The transaction would give Netflix control of Warner Bros.’ film and TV studios, along with its streaming operations, adding blockbuster franchises and decades of intellectual property to its portfolio.

Trump’s comments indicate the deal could face heightened regulatory review, particularly from antitrust officials who have increasingly scrutinized consolidation in media and technology sectors.

The proposed acquisition comes as streaming companies race to secure exclusive content and reduce dependency on licensing deals. Warner Bros., home to storied franchises such as Harry Potter, DC Comics, and The Lord of the Rings, represents one of Hollywood’s most valuable creative engines.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 12:14 PM