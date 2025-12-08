Havas Media Network India bags the integrated mandate for Tata 1mg

This win reinforces Havas Media Network India’s integrated ecosystem model and its ability to deliver end-to-end brand marketing solutions encompassing strategy, planning, and buying across Print, TV, Radio, Cinema, Digital, and Below-the-Line (BTL) activations, including Out-of-Home (OOH), influencer, and experiential marketing, highlighted the company in its statement.

Havas Media Network India has won the integrated mandate for Tata 1mg, a digital healthcare platform, following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be jointly handled by PivotRoots, the digital-first agency of Havas Media Network India, responsible for Tata 1mg’s digital brand marketing, and Havas Media India, which will oversee the brand’s traditional media duties.

This win reinforces Havas Media Network India’s integrated ecosystem model and its ability to deliver end-to-end brand marketing solutions encompassing strategy, planning, and buying across Print, TV, Radio, Cinema, Digital, and Below-the-Line (BTL) activations, including Out-of-Home (OOH), influencer, and experiential marketing, highlighted the company in its statement.

Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder, Tata 1mg, said, “At Tata 1mg, our mission has always been to make healthcare accessible, affordable, and trusted for every Indian. As a digital-first brand, it’s equally important for us to build a strong and coherent media presence — one that connects with consumers across both digital and traditional platforms. As we scale, we were looking for a partner who could combine digital depth with media scale. Havas Media Network India, through the collective strength of PivotRoots and Havas Media, brings exactly that — a blend of innovation, agility, and deep consumer understanding.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, "Winning the Tata 1mg mandate is a significant milestone for us. Tata 1mg is a purpose-driven brand that has transformed healthcare access in India, and we are excited to power its next growth journey. With the combined expertise of Havas Media India and PivotRoots, we will bring the best of data-led strategies, advanced digital capabilities, and our Meaningful Media philosophy to deliver measurable brand impact."

Shibu Shivanandan, CEO, PivotRoots (A Havas Company), said, "Digital is at the core of Tata 1mg’s business model, and we are thrilled to lead its digital brand marketing journey. By leveraging advanced martech, data-driven creativity, and precision targeting, we aim to deepen consumer engagement and strengthen Tata 1mg’s leadership in India’s healthcare ecosystem."

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 11:17 AM