ZEE’s Rahul Johri resigns; Punit Goenka streamlines Broadcast biz’s revenue vertical

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) announced the strategic changes in the revenue vertical of the broadcast business, implemented by its managing director & chief executive officer, Punit Goenka.

With immediate effect, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue; will now directly report into the MD & CEO. In line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD & CEO, this announcement is the first step towards streamlining the organisation, in order to optimize the resource allocation and enhance productivity.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Rahul Johri. In his stint at ZEE for over three years, Johri has led the revenue and monetization vertical.

Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE said, “With his rich expertise and experience, Rahul has added immense value to the organization. I wish him all the success in his future endeavors. I am most certain that with his passion towards the Sports and Media Business; he will continue to contribute towards the industry at large. I also look forward to working closely with Ashish and team, with an aim to drive higher growth in the advertisement revenue segment, as the linear business landscape unlocks more growth opportunities.”

Commenting on his decision, Johri said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Punit and the entire team. ZEE is an ‘Academy of Talent’ and I will always be a proud alumni. I will continue to work towards the upliftment of the sports and media industry, leveraging my expertise to unlock its potential. I wish Punit and team ZEE, all the very best.”

In line with the new lateral structure being implemented, Sehgal will now work closely with the MD & CEO, in order to maximise value for the advertisers. Since the MD & CEO will be directly working with the revenue teams, all other reportees of Johri, will report into the office of Goenka.