Zetwerk ranked among top 100 most valuable brands in India: Brand Finance

ZETWERK Manufacturing Businesses, contract manufacturing marketplace, announced that it has been ranked among the 100 most valuable brands in India for the year 2024, according to Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy. This recognition comes in Brand Finance's Annual India 100 2024 report.

Zetwerk secured the 64th position overall and ranked 2nd within the engineering category.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class proposition on cost, time, and quality for our customers, and our strategic investments in brand building,” said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and chief executive officer of ZETWERK. “It validates our dedication to innovation using technology, exceptional customer service, and the incredible talent we have on board.”

“Zetwerk is a true standout among Indian brands,” said David Haigh, founder & CEO of Brand Finance.

' He added, “The company's commitment to building trust with its customers, both domestically and internationally, is evident in its strong brand positioning. Strong brands are demonstrating resilience in the face of global economic challenges. Effective marketing plays a critical role in this success, by strengthening customer perception and driving brand value growth. This translates into signiﬁcant ﬁnancial beneﬁts, ultimately contributing to a company's long-term sustainability.”