            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • zetwerk-ranked-among-top-100-most-valuable-brand-in-india-brand-finance-35501

      Zetwerk ranked among top 100 most valuable brands in India: Brand Finance

      As per Brand Finance's Annual India 100 2024 report, Zetwerk secured the 64th position overall and ranked 2nd within the engineering category.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2024 11:24 AM
      Zetwerk ranked among top 100 most valuable brands in India: Brand Finance
      “Zetwerk is a true standout among Indian brands,” said David Haigh, founder & CEO of Brand Finance. “The company's commitment to building trust with its customers, both domestically and internationally, is evident in its strong brand positioning. Strong brands are demonstrating resilience in the face of global economic challenges." (Image source: Official website)

      ZETWERK Manufacturing Businesses, contract manufacturing marketplace, announced that it has been ranked among the 100 most valuable brands in India for the year 2024, according to Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy. This recognition comes in Brand Finance's Annual India 100 2024 report.

      Zetwerk secured the 64th position overall and ranked 2nd within the engineering category.

      “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class proposition on cost, time, and quality for our customers, and our strategic investments in brand building,” said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and chief executive officer of ZETWERK. “It validates our dedication to innovation using technology, exceptional customer service, and the incredible talent we have on board.”

      “Zetwerk is a true standout among Indian brands,” said David Haigh, founder & CEO of Brand Finance.

      ' He added, “The company's commitment to building trust with its customers, both domestically and internationally, is evident in its strong brand positioning. Strong brands are demonstrating resilience in the face of global economic challenges. Effective marketing plays a critical role in this success, by strengthening customer perception and driving brand value growth. This translates into signiﬁcant ﬁnancial beneﬁts, ultimately contributing to a company's long-term sustainability.”

      Inclusion in the Brand Finance India 100 report signiﬁes a company's market strength, customer loyalty, and future potential – factors that are crucial for attracting talent, customers, investors, and other stakeholders, stated the company.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 27, 2024 10:33 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      ASSOCHAM appoints Gaurav Ramdev as co-chair of National Council on branding & marketing

      ASSOCHAM appoints Gaurav Ramdev as co-chair of National Council on branding & marketing

      Brand Makers

      We don't go crazy with the idea of buying highly-expensive World Cup inventory: WakefitCo's co-founder

      We don't go crazy with the idea of buying highly-expensive World Cup inventory: WakefitCo's co-founder

      Brand Makers

      The Coca‑Cola Company’s Arnab Roy to take over as president of the Coca‑Cola global category

      The Coca‑Cola Company’s Arnab Roy to take over as president of the Coca‑Cola global category

      Brand Makers

      Arjun Vaidyanathan joins One 97 Communications as group head - transformation

      Arjun Vaidyanathan joins One 97 Communications as group head - transformation

      Brand Makers

      Boult announces partnership with Ford Mustang to woo tech-savvy buyers

      Boult announces partnership with Ford Mustang to woo tech-savvy buyers

      Brand Makers

      Lenovo elevates Kunwarbir Singh to senior global marketing manager

      Lenovo elevates Kunwarbir Singh to senior global marketing manager

      Brand Makers

      All about Gaurav Banerjee - former journalist, ex-Disney exec who is now CEO of SPNI

      All about Gaurav Banerjee - former journalist, ex-Disney exec who is now CEO of SPNI