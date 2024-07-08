34 percent consumers find long-form writing more credible than short-form content: Mavericks

Integrated marketing agency Mavericks released its latest research report, “The Attention Game.”

‘The Attention Game’ dismantles a common misconception: short-form content, while widely consumed for its quick and convenient nature, falls short in building trust compared to its long-form counterparts. This is a game-changer for marketers seeking to build lasting credibility and spark deeper audience engagement.

The report delves into the evolving nature of consumer attention spans, revealing how they impact consumption habits and overall behavior. This trend extends beyond content – it hints at a potential broader societal shift towards quicker, easily digestible experiences across various aspects of life.

Key findings:

Trust in Long-Form Content: Consumers perceive long-form content as more accurate and reliable than short-form content. 34 percent of respondents find long-form writing more credible and engaging than any other format.

Mornings for deep dives: Twenty-three percent of long-form content consumption happens in the mornings.

Long-form dominates entertainment and information: A significant 41 percent and 43 percent of users prefer long-form videos and written-content for entertainment and information, respectively, highlighting a strong preference for engaging narratives.

Gen Z's Content Marathon: A whopping 40 percent of Gen Z spends over 5 hours daily consuming content, showcasing their immersive digital engagement.

Content with a double play: Marketers are encouraged to invest in high-quality, long-form content to establish trust and credibility, balancing it with short-form content to capture immediate attention.