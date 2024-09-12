Acer India onboards Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Acer, one of the brands in the PC industry, announced Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for Acer India. Kapoor will spearhead the brand’s campaign across multiple channels to showcase how Acer and Acerpure products enable modern living with style.

As the face of Acer India, Kapoor will endorse a wide range of Acer’s advanced laptops, Acerpure TVs, and home appliances, including water purifiers and vacuum cleaners.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, expressed, "We are delighted to welcome Jahnvi Kapoor to the Acer family. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with the youth make her the perfect voice for our brand. At Acer, we continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and having Jahnvi represent us will help us connect with a broader audience that values quality, innovation, and style in their daily lives."

Kapoor stated, "I am truly honored to join the Acer family as their brand ambassador. Acer’s commitment to merging technology with everyday convenience is inspiring. As someone who appreciates both style and functionality, I am excited to represent a brand that embodies these qualities. I look forward to showcasing how Acer’s innovative products elevate how we live and work.”

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, commented, "Jahnvi Kapoor’s collaboration with Acer India comes at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our footprint in the Indian market. Her influence and popularity, especially among the youth, align perfectly with our vision of delivering products that not only meet the demands of modern consumers but also inspire a lifestyle defined by technology and elegance."