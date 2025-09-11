Amazon expands 'Amazon Now' 10-minute delivery service to Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon has rolled out its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to select neighbourhoods in Mumbai, following strong traction in Bengaluru and Delhi earlier this year.
The service promises deliveries of groceries, daily essentials, personal care products, beauty items, pet supplies, small appliances, and electronic accessories in just 10 minutes.
To power its quick commerce push, Amazon has set up over 100 micro-fulfilment centers across the three cities and plans to add hundreds more by the end of this year.
These compact, tech-enabled hubs are strategically placed near customer neighbourhoods and optimized with AI-driven systems to ensure speed and efficiency.
"The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25% month over month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day," said Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India.
Amazon Now’s delivery model:
- 10 minutes: Essentials and daily-use items
- Few hours: Larger grocery assortment + 40,000 additional items
- Same day: Over 1 million items
- Next day: 4 million+ products
Prime members continue to get unlimited free and fast deliveries. The company confirmed that the quick commerce service will expand to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to enter additional cities in the coming months.
Customers can check availability directly on the Amazon.in app by looking for the '10 mins' icon on the top banner.