            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • amazon-india-to-move-headquarters-in-bengaluru-to-cut-costs-relocation-set-for-2026-47835

      Amazon India to move headquarters in Bengaluru to cut costs; relocation set for 2026

      The new office is 15-minute drive from the airport and the relocation is expected to be completed by April 2026.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 19, 2024 9:50 AM
      Amazon India to move headquarters in Bengaluru to cut costs; relocation set for 2026
      The World Trade Centre, which has served as Amazon India’s headquarters since the company’s inception, houses 18 of its 30 floors, accommodating around 5,300 employees.

      Amazon India is reportedly moving its home office from the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru to a new, more cost-effective location near Kempegowda International Airport. The shift is part of the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and reduce expenses, according to a report by Mint.

      The World Trade Centre, which has served as Amazon India’s headquarters since the company’s inception, houses 18 of its 30 floors, accommodating around 5,300 employees. However, the new office space, located at Sattva, is expected to reduce Amazon’s office rental costs by more than two-thirds.

      Reportedly, the new office is 15-minute drive from the airport. The relocation is expected to be completed by April 2026.

      This relocation comes at a time when many global companies and startups, including several Indian firms, are taking steps to reduce their operating costs. Over the past two years, many businesses have implemented workforce reductions and other cost-cutting measures. Recently, Indian startups such as Kuku FM, Beepkart and 1% Club have laid off employees to manage their finances. Beepkart has also reduced its store count by half as part of its efforts to trim expenses.

      Additionally, earlier this month, Freshworks, the Nasdaq-listed SaaS company, announced a 13 per cent reduction in its global workforce, impacting around 660 employees, as part of a restructuring aimed at improving operational efficiency.

      Amazon India’s move to a more affordable office space reflects a broader trend in the corporate world, where companies are increasingly focusing on cost optimization amidst global economic uncertainties.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 19, 2024 9:50 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      SUGAR Cosmetics leverages Unicommerce to boost retail operations

      SUGAR Cosmetics leverages Unicommerce to boost retail operations

      Brand Marketing

      VCs, PEs capitalize on D2C skincare, personal care brands amid quick commerce boom

      VCs, PEs capitalize on D2C skincare, personal care brands amid quick commerce boom

      Brand Marketing

      Delhi HC rules in favour of Britannia in trademark infringement case

      Delhi HC rules in favour of Britannia in trademark infringement case

      How it Works

      CRED's Kunal Shah on how blood of stocks is luring executives to startups

      CRED's Kunal Shah on how blood of stocks is luring executives to startups

      Brand Marketing

      Zepto targets 10-minute F&B delivery with nationwide café launch

      Zepto targets 10-minute F&B delivery with nationwide café launch

      Brand Marketing

      Ranveer Singh follows wife Deepika Padukone to become a celeb-founder, launches SuperYou

      Ranveer Singh follows wife Deepika Padukone to become a celeb-founder, launches SuperYou

      Brand Marketing

      Dream11 launches ‘Guru Home’, aims to empower 50,000 creators by 2028

      Dream11 launches ‘Guru Home’, aims to empower 50,000 creators by 2028