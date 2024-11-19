Amazon India to move headquarters in Bengaluru to cut costs; relocation set for 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon India is reportedly moving its home office from the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru to a new, more cost-effective location near Kempegowda International Airport. The shift is part of the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and reduce expenses, according to a report by Mint.
The World Trade Centre, which has served as Amazon India’s headquarters since the company’s inception, houses 18 of its 30 floors, accommodating around 5,300 employees. However, the new office space, located at Sattva, is expected to reduce Amazon’s office rental costs by more than two-thirds.
Reportedly, the new office is 15-minute drive from the airport. The relocation is expected to be completed by April 2026.
This relocation comes at a time when many global companies and startups, including several Indian firms, are taking steps to reduce their operating costs. Over the past two years, many businesses have implemented workforce reductions and other cost-cutting measures. Recently, Indian startups such as Kuku FM, Beepkart and 1% Club have laid off employees to manage their finances. Beepkart has also reduced its store count by half as part of its efforts to trim expenses.
Additionally, earlier this month, Freshworks, the Nasdaq-listed SaaS company, announced a 13 per cent reduction in its global workforce, impacting around 660 employees, as part of a restructuring aimed at improving operational efficiency.
Amazon India’s move to a more affordable office space reflects a broader trend in the corporate world, where companies are increasingly focusing on cost optimization amidst global economic uncertainties.