            

      American QSR Jamba to debut in Mumbai

      The initial phase will see the opening of stores in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This strategic approach will allow Jamba to establish a presence in key markets and reach a wide range of consumers.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 8, 2024 4:07 PM
      American QSR Jamba to debut in Mumbai
      Jamba began its journey in 1990 to serve customers products that support a healthier lifestyle. (Image source: Go To Foods)

      Jamba, an American quick-service restaurant is about to open its 1st outlet in India later this year. This expansion for the brand brings its freshly blended smoothies to a new market, stated the company. The Jamba location will be in Bandra West, Mumbai.

      Jamba began its journey in 1990 to serve customers products that support a healthier lifestyle.

      "As we expand into the Indian market, we’re thrilled to bring our unique offering of made-to-order smoothies, juices, and snacks to a region with such a vibrant food culture,” said Steven Yang, Senior Vice President, APAC at GoTo Foods International. “The demand for innovative and customizable flavour options is growing rapidly here, and we see incredible potential for our portfolio of brands to connect with consumers. This is more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to become a part of the daily routines and lifestyles of this community."

      The initial phase will see the opening of stores in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This strategic approach will allow Jamba to establish a presence in key markets and reach a wide range of consumers.

      Haritha Ghattamaneni, Director at Vihaga Ventures shared, "We're thrilled to finally bring Jamba to this dynamic market. I see a lot of potential for Jamba’s growth in India as we don’t have an authentic smoothie brand. We plan to open at least 10 locations by the end of next year. Our commitment to offering delicious, fulfilling, and convenient food and beverages aligns perfectly with the increasing health consciousness among Indian consumers and we’re excited to become a beloved part of the Indian food scene."


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 8, 2024 4:07 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      SpiceJet and aircraft leasing company Babcock & Brown settle over Rs 1,100 crore dispute

      SpiceJet and aircraft leasing company Babcock & Brown settle over Rs 1,100 crore dispute

      Brand Marketing

      Spending propensity in urban India increases to 117.37; reaches highest post-COVID

      Spending propensity in urban India increases to 117.37; reaches highest post-COVID

      Brand Marketing

      PepsiCo reports double-digit organic growth revenue in India during Q3 2024

      PepsiCo reports double-digit organic growth revenue in India during Q3 2024

      Brand Marketing

      CCI approves Patanjali Foods' Rs 1,100 crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business

      CCI approves Patanjali Foods' Rs 1,100 crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved's home and personal care business

      Brand Marketing

      Godrej Consumer expects modest Q2 growth amid high input costs, challenging conditions

      Godrej Consumer expects modest Q2 growth amid high input costs, challenging conditions

      Brand Marketing

      Bharti Airtel and Nokia collaborates to launch 'Green 5G'

      Bharti Airtel and Nokia collaborates to launch 'Green 5G'

      Brand Marketing

      Consumer rights body issues showcause notice to Ola Electric for 'deficiency in service'

      Consumer rights body issues showcause notice to Ola Electric for 'deficiency in service'