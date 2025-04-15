            

Ananya Birla enters beauty market with new premium brand Lovetc

Lovetc’s first range includes high-tech lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumising mascaras, all positioned as premium products made in India for both domestic and global markets.

By  Storyboard18Apr 15, 2025 4:51 PM
India’s beauty and personal care market is currently worth USD 629.42 million (FY2024) and is projected to grow to over USD 1.3 billion by FY2032, offering a major opportunity for homegrown brands like Lovetc.

The Office of Ananya Birla, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has entered the beauty space with the launch of Lovetc, a new premium cosmetics brand aimed at filling the gap in India’s market for high-performance colour cosmetics.

The move follows the earlier launch of Contraband by Birla Cosmetics Private Limited (BCPL) and is part of the company’s broader plan to build a strong beauty portfolio based on consumer insights and product innovation.

To boost the brand’s appeal, Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor has been signed on as Lovetc’s exclusive brand ambassador. Her association is expected to strengthen Lovetc’s connection with young, aspirational beauty consumers across the country.

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Birla Cosmetics, said, “The launch of Lovetc reflects our belief that luxury isn’t defined by price, but by product quality. Lovetc brings a bold new approach—delivering world-class, high-performance cosmetics with a promise of a better future.”

She added that with a consumer-first strategy, the company aims to capture 5-8% of India’s fast-growing cosmetics market, positioning Lovetc for long-term success both locally and internationally.

Lovetc’s first range includes high-tech lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumising mascaras, all positioned as premium products made in India for both domestic and global markets.


First Published on Apr 15, 2025 4:51 PM

