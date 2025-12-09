Google tests deeper AI mode integration, raising fresh concerns over search traffic loss

Google is strengthening the role of AI Mode in its search experience, a shift that could further cut down referral traffic for publishers and website owners.

The company has started testing a feature that moves users from AI Overviews straight into the AI Mode interface. When someone taps “Show more” on certain AI Overviews, instead of seeing extra links or context, they may now be redirected directly into AI Mode.

There, users can continue reading an expanded AI-generated response and ask follow-up questions without returning to the standard search results page.

Robby Stein of Google announced the test on X, writing: “Today we’re starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally.” He also posted a video showing how the new transition works.

(1/2) Today we’re starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally.



This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you… pic.twitter.com/mcCS7oT2FI — Robby Stein (@rmstein) December 1, 2025

Google has run versions of this test several times since October. Now that the company has formally revealed the experiment, it appears more likely that the feature could become widely available.

This change may further reduce clicks to external websites. Instead of providing more sources when “Show more” is tapped, Google now routes users into a more detailed AI-generated answer, keeping them within the AI interface and lowering the chances they navigate to publisher content.

For publishers, marketers, and website owners, this could mean even sharper declines in Google Search traffic if the feature rolls out fully. As AI responses become a more complete endpoint for search queries, traditional organic results risk receiving far less engagement.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 10:23 AM