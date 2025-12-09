IndiGo turmoil deepens as viral anonymous letter accuses leadership amid regulatory scrutiny

What began as a week of mass flight cancellations at IndiGo has spiraled into a bruising battle over the airline’s internal culture and leadership. An unverified “open letter,” purportedly written by an employee of India’s largest carrier, has ricocheted across social media, accusing top executives — including Chief Executive Pieter Elbers — of allowing years of mismanagement, fatigue-inducing schedules and a climate of intimidation to push the airline into operational turmoil.

The letter surfaced as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to Elbers, citing “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management” during the disruption.

A Viral Broadside Against Management

Addressed to “fellow citizens” and to IndiGo’s leadership, the anonymous author claims to be a long-serving employee who has “lived every sleepless night, every squeezed pay cheque and every impossible roster.” The writer argues that the airline’s troubles were “years in the making” and pins responsibility squarely on senior management.

The letter alleges that IndiGo ignored safety warnings raised by pilots, eroded staffing levels through chronic overwork, elevated “unqualified executives” into senior positions and fostered a culture governed more by fear than accountability. Pilots who raised fatigue or safety concerns, it claims, were summoned to headquarters and subjected to intimidation and humiliation. According to the letter, night duties were doubled and leave was curtailed without compensation for the “physical and mental toll.”

The author also criticizes the airline’s approach to customers, suggesting a shift in internal language and attitude: “If you call them passengers, they’ll think they own the airline.”

Senior Leaders Under Scrutiny

The letter names eight senior officials as bearing responsibility for the crisis, placing Mr. Elbers at the top of the list and noting that he was on holiday in the Netherlands when disruptions mounted. Other executives identified include leaders overseeing operations and control functions. Public disclosures by IndiGo list Isidore Porqueras as head of operations, Ashim Mitra as leader of flight operations, and Jason Herter as head of the operations control center. None of the individuals named have publicly responded to the allegations.

A Crisis Exposed by New Fatigue Rules

The furor comes amid one of the most severe operational breakdowns in IndiGo’s history. The airline has canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many more in recent days, a cascading fallout from the DGCA’s enforcement of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation rules that tighten restrictions on consecutive night operations. The implementation sharply reduced the available pool of crew and exposed what regulators and employees describe as deeper shortages.

On Saturday, the DGCA issued its show-cause notice to Elbers, giving him 24 hours to respond and warning of potential enforcement action.

How the Board Is Responding

IndiGo said Sunday that its board had convened an emergency meeting on the first day of the disruption and activated a high-level Crisis Management Group. Members include Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta; directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant; and Elbers. The airline said the group is reviewing stabilization measures in real time, with additional board members joining crisis calls.

A Call for Government Action

The anonymous letter extends its appeal beyond the airline’s leadership, urging the central government to intervene by setting minimum wages for ground staff, mandating minimum manpower per aircraft and revisiting fatigue regulations with formal employee representation. The author argues that unchecked expansion and aggressive cost controls have eroded critical safety margins across the carrier.

The identity of the letter’s author remains unknown, and no evidence has been presented to verify the claims. IndiGo has not issued an official comment on the letter or its allegations.

