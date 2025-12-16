Reliance Consumer enters packaged foods with SIL relaunch

Reliance Consumer Products on Tuesday announced its entry into the packaged foods segment with the relaunch of SIL, a 75-year-old legacy food brand, marking the company’s first major push into the category.

Revamped with a contemporary identity, SIL is being positioned as a blend of nostalgic flavours and modern convenience. “The refreshed SIL brings back the tastes generations grew up with, now developed to meet the quality, taste and value expectations of today’s Indian families,” the company said in a statement.

The move underscores Reliance Consumer Products’ broader push into packaged foods and sets the stage for a long-term, scalable food business.

As part of its initial offering, SIL will debut a noodles range with four variants:Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire and Chow-Chow, with prices starting at Rs 5. The company is also targeting mass affordability across categories, with SIL Ketchup priced from Rs 1 per pack, and mixed fruit jam available in 100-gram, 200-gram and 500-gram packs starting at Rs 22.

“For over 75 years, SIL has brought flavour and delight to Indian households,” the company said. “The refreshed portfolio is backed by deep consumer research and developed using natural, quality ingredients, combining modern convenience with nostalgic taste.”

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 5:09 PM