NCLAT challenges Meta’s surveillance capitalism | AI to reshape jobs: Microsoft India | McDonald’s Christmas ad exposes creative crisis

Not anti-advertising, but anti-surveillance capitalism: NCLAT ruling reshapes Meta’s WhatsApp-driven ad ecosystem in India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s clarification on WhatsApp data sharing has introduced a structural shift in how digital advertising will function in India, particularly for platforms that rely on cross-app data leverage to power performance marketing.

In a ruling with wide ramifications for Meta’s advertising business, the NCLAT has reaffirmed that WhatsApp user data cannot be used for advertising without explicit, purpose-specific, and revocable user consent. Crucially, the tribunal made it clear that advertising-related data use is not exempt from competition law scrutiny, even if access to WhatsApp is not formally conditioned on such sharing.

AI will reshape jobs, not replace them, says Microsoft India president Puneet Chandok

Artificial intelligence will not eliminate jobs but will radically reshape how work is structured, Microsoft’s India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said, warning that the biggest professional risk in the AI era will be the refusal to continuously learn and adapt.

Speaking at the Microsoft AI Tour on Friday, Chandok said AI is more likely to “unbundle” existing roles rather than replace them outright. He argued that tasks within jobs will increasingly be broken down and redistributed between humans and machines, changing the very definition of careers.

When AI Becomes the Ad: How McDonald’s Christmas ad exposed advertising’s creative confidence crisis

The McDonald’s Netherlands Christmas campaign will be remembered less for what it tried to say and more for how quickly it unravelled. What began as an attempt to address holiday stress through an AI-generated film spiralled into a reputational debacle, spawning ridicule, parody, and sharp industry criticism.

While much of the initial outrage fixated on artificial intelligence, the aftermath tells a more instructive story-one about creative misjudgement, institutional defensiveness, and how brands and agencies react when experimentation backfires in public.

Marico names Vikram Karwal as Chief Marketing Officer

Vikram Karwal, who led Mondelez International as Senior Director – Marketing for the chocolate category, has been appointed by Marico as their Chief Marketing Officer.

In a note, Karwal shared, "After an almost 22-year-long magical journey at Mondelez, I have decided to make a career move and have recently joined Marico. It has been an exciting journey full of memorable moments at Mondelez, which started back in 2004."

Meesho’s blockbuster IPO pushes founder Vidit Aatrey past $1 billion

India’s booming IPO market has minted another billionaire from the new-age startup ecosystem. Meesho co-founder and chief executive Vidit Aatrey has entered the billion-dollar club following the value-focused ecommerce company’s strong stock market debut earlier this month.

Meesho listed on the stock exchanges on December 10, 2025, and its shares have since surged more than 74%, rising to Rs 182 apiece from the issue price of Rs 111. The rally has sharply boosted the wealth of the company’s founders.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 5:22 PM