Archies to expand online presence through ONDC, FirstCry, and other partnerships

Archies Limited has announced that it will now be entering into the quick commerce sector. The company witnessed sales of Rs 6 crore through platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart last year.
The brand is also in talks with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and FirstCry to expand its online presence.
The retail brand is now in talks with BigBasket and Flipkart's 10-minute delivery service. With established partnerships with major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon, Archies has aimed for around 150% growth in FY 2025.
The gifting company has eyed a target if Rs 15-Rs 18 crore for FY25.
“Our quick commerce partnerships are just the beginning as we look to combine speed with the emotional connection that Archies has always represented," Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited said.
Archies has also planned to open 15-20 new company-owned stores by the end of FY 2025, focusing on prime locations in malls and high-end streets across North India.
Besides, Archies is also planning to expand in foreign markets like the Middle East, UK, Canada, and Southeast Asia.
"Archies plans to tap into these regions through channel partners, bringing its beloved brand of social expression to international shores," Moolchandani added.
"As Archies moves forward, its vision remains rooted in the idea of connection, whether it’s through a thoughtfully selected greeting card, a gift wrapped in vibrant paper, or the growing presence of the brand across both domestic and international markets," the brand said in an official statement.
Archies Limited currently operates 325 exclusive outlets (in 15 states & 66 cities).