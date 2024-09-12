            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • archies-to-expand-online-presence-through-ondc-firstcry-and-other-partnerships-42084

      Archies to expand online presence through ONDC, FirstCry, and other partnerships

      The retail brand is now in talks with BigBasket and Flipkart's 10-minute delivery service. With established partnerships with major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon, Archies has aimed for around 150% growth in FY 2025

      By  storyboard18_adminSep 12, 2024 10:33 AM
      Archies to expand online presence through ONDC, FirstCry, and other partnerships
      Archies Limited currently operates 325 exclusive outlets (in 15 states & 66 cities)

      Archies Limited has announced that it will now be entering into the quick commerce sector. The company witnessed sales of Rs 6 crore through platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart last year.

      The brand is also in talks with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and FirstCry to expand its online presence.

      The retail brand is now in talks with BigBasket and Flipkart's 10-minute delivery service. With established partnerships with major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon, Archies has aimed for around 150% growth in FY 2025.

      The gifting company has eyed a target if Rs 15-Rs 18 crore for FY25.

      “Our quick commerce partnerships are just the beginning as we look to combine speed with the emotional connection that Archies has always represented," Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited said.

      Archies has also planned to open 15-20 new company-owned stores by the end of FY 2025, focusing on prime locations in malls and high-end streets across North India.

      Besides, Archies is also planning to expand in foreign markets like the Middle East, UK, Canada, and Southeast Asia.

      "Archies plans to tap into these regions through channel partners, bringing its beloved brand of social expression to international shores," Moolchandani added.

      "As Archies moves forward, its vision remains rooted in the idea of connection, whether it’s through a thoughtfully selected greeting card, a gift wrapped in vibrant paper, or the growing presence of the brand across both domestic and international markets," the brand said in an official statement.

      Archies Limited currently operates 325 exclusive outlets (in 15 states & 66 cities).


      Tags
        First Published on Sep 12, 2024 10:33 AM

        More from Storyboard18

        Brand Marketing

        Acer India onboards Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

        Acer India onboards Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

        Brand Marketing

        EaseMyTrip launches marketplace, ScanMyTrip.com, integrated on ONDC Network

        EaseMyTrip launches marketplace, ScanMyTrip.com, integrated on ONDC Network

        Brand Marketing

        China leads global wrist-worn device market

        China leads global wrist-worn device market

        Brand Marketing

        Amul wins trademark infringement case against Italian brand Amuleti

        Amul wins trademark infringement case against Italian brand Amuleti

        Brand Marketing

        InMobi secures $100 mn from MARS Growth Capital

        InMobi secures $100 mn from MARS Growth Capital

        Brand Marketing

        Uber reintroduces its high-end category in India

        Uber reintroduces its high-end category in India

        Brand Marketing

        IPO-bound Ather Energy plans aggressive marketing push to strengthen EV brand

        IPO-bound Ather Energy plans aggressive marketing push to strengthen EV brand