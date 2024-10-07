            
      Bank of Baroda partners with Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

      In a strategic move to enhance its brand identity, Bank of Baroda has signed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as its Global Brand Ambassador, launching the campaign “Play The Masterstroke” to promote financial literacy and premium banking services.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 7, 2024 6:10 PM
      With operations in 17 countries, Sachin Tendulkar’s role as a global sporting icon is expected to elevate Bank of Baroda’s brand presence on the international stage.

      Bank of Baroda, one of India's most trusted banks with a wide international presence, announced today a landmark partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as its Global Brand Ambassador.

      This strategic collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to core values of excellence and trust, coinciding with the Bank's ambition to accelerate its growth trajectory as it embarks on the next phase of its transformation journey.

      The initial campaign, titled "Play The Masterstroke," invites customers to seize the opportunity to achieve their financial aspirations by choosing a bank that has been a trusted ally for millions over its century-long legacy. With Tendulkar's immense popularity and appeal spanning India's diverse demographics, he will represent the Bank across all branding initiatives, consumer education programs, and employee engagement activities, consumer education programs, and employee engagement activities, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to financial literacy and fraud prevention.

      With operations in 17 countries, Tendulkar's role as a global sporting icon is expected the elevate Bank of Baroda's brand presence on the international stage. "It is a moment of great pride for Bank of Baroda to announce Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s sporting legends, as our global brand ambassador," remarked Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda. "Just as he has galvanised a nation through his remarkable career, Bank of Baroda has been a trusted partner for millions across the country, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations."

      In addition to this partnership, the Bank unveiled the 'bob Masterstroke Savings Account,' an exclusive account designed for clients seeking premium banking services. This account boasts features like higher interest rates through the Flexi Fixed Deposit facility, concessional rates on retail loans, and access to the bob World Opulence Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition).

      Furthermore, holders of the bob Masterstroke account will enjoy priority banking consultations, higher cash withdrawal limits, and a lifetime-free Eterna Credit Card, subject to eligibility. Customers will need to maintain a Quarterly Average Balance of Rs 10 lakh to access these exclusive benefits.

      Tendulkar expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am happy to partner with Bank of Baroda, an organization which has evolved and continues to be relevant with the times. These values resonate with me, and I believe they are crucial for success in any endeavour. I look forward to a meaningful collaboration with Bank of Baroda."


      First Published on Oct 7, 2024 6:10 PM

