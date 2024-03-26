comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      BCCI announces full schedule of IPL 2024

      May 26 is slated to be the date of the IPL 2024 finale.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 9:44 AM
      BCCI announces full schedule of IPL 2024
      Virat Kohli in actgion during IPL 2024. (Image source: BCCI website)

      The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Qualifier 2 and the final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, whereas the Eliminator and the first Qualifier will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per a CNBCTV18 report.

      "On February 22, 2024, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches), and the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country," the BCCI said in its official release.

      Delhi Capitals will play their remaining five home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi after opting to play their first two matches in Visakhapatnam. Punjab Kings began their campaign at the newly constructed Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur, but will be drawing an end to their league campaign at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala.

      "Rajasthan Royals too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15th and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19th, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL," the BCCI said.

      May 26 is slated to be the date of the IPL 2024 finale.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 9:44 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank

      How it Works

      India sees improvement in consumer confidence in March 2024

      India sees improvement in consumer confidence in March 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Traditional to Trendy: Embracing Gen Z influence in automotive marketing

      Traditional to Trendy: Embracing Gen Z influence in automotive marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Zoom unveils refreshed user experience with Zoom Workplace

      Zoom unveils refreshed user experience with Zoom Workplace

      Brand Marketing

      Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra on how 'sachetisation' is fueling the music streamer's growth in India

      Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra on how 'sachetisation' is fueling the music streamer's growth in India

      Brand Marketing

      Anurag Kashyap: Ad appearances and popular ads by the filmmaker

      Anurag Kashyap: Ad appearances and popular ads by the filmmaker

      Brand Marketing

      EPFO adds 16.02 lakh members in Jan 2024; 56.41 percent of total new members fall in 18-25 age group

      EPFO adds 16.02 lakh members in Jan 2024; 56.41 percent of total new members fall in 18-25 age group