BCCI announces full schedule of IPL 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the full schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Qualifier 2 and the final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, whereas the Eliminator and the first Qualifier will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per a CNBCTV18 report.

"On February 22, 2024, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches), and the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country," the BCCI said in its official release.

Delhi Capitals will play their remaining five home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi after opting to play their first two matches in Visakhapatnam. Punjab Kings began their campaign at the newly constructed Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur, but will be drawing an end to their league campaign at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala.

"Rajasthan Royals too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15th and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19th, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL," the BCCI said.