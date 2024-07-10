Cadbury, Unilever, Mindshare top SMARTIES Business Impact Index India, APAC & Global

MMA Global released the SMARTIES Business Impact Index (BII) 2023, recognising the brands, advertisers, and agencies that have achieved outstanding success in driving business impact through innovative marketing strategies across India, APAC & Global. The index is developed in collaboration with the marketing effectiveness leader WARC and features in WARC 100, which evaluates and ranks the world's top campaigns.

Cadbury, Dove, and Google have emerged as the top brands in India. Mondelēz International, Unilever, and Alphabet have been recognized as the top advertisers. Creative agencies MullenLowe Lintas, Toaster, and Leo Burnett have set new benchmarks for creativity and effectiveness, stated the company. WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group swept the global ranking - top holding companies.

Moneka Khurana, country head and BOD member, MMA Global India, said, “Congratulations to the top rankers of the SMARTIES Business Impact Index 2023. They have shown remarkable innovation and leveraged big tech to create memorable experiences with true business impact. The BII, in partnership with WARC, reflects our commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding work in our industry. This inspires us to take the narrative on digital transformation forward. I am excited to see who will emerge on the list for 2024 and look forward to the stellar entries from across the ecosystem."