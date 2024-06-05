Citroén launches 'Do What Matters' campaign featuring MS Dhoni ahead of T20 World Cup

Citroën has unveiled its latest campaign, "Do What Matters," featuring cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador in India.

The "Do What Matters" campaign will kick off with the launch of Citroën Team Dhoni, a nationwide initiative aimed at rallying fans to support the Indian Cricket Team during the T20 World Championship. In this exciting phase, Citroën Team Dhoni cars will journey across the country, gathering cheers and spreading the spirit of India’s World Cup triumph.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroën India said, "At Citroën, we deeply understand our customers' needs and are dedicated to delivering well-engineered cars that embody everything that truly matters to them. Cricket is a passion that unites India, and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador, we are confident that our message will resonate powerfully with consumers across the nation. This campaign aims to inspire customers to make vehicle choices that align with their values, reflecting Citroën's ethos of transparency, reliability, and excellence."

The campaign is planned in three phases:

Launch of Citroën Team Dhoni: Citroën India will kick off the campaign with a nationwide initiative aimed at rallying fans to support the Indian Cricket Team during the T20 World Championship. Citroën Team Dhoni cars will travel across 26 cities in the country to gather cheers for India’s World Cup triumph.

Team Dhoni Edition Vehicles: In June, Citroën will introduce the Team Dhoni Edition, a special range of C3 and C3 Aircross SUVs. These vehicles will feature exclusive decals and accessories inspired by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, designed to appeal to his fans across India.

TV Commercial and On-Ground Activations: The campaign will cover 360 degree media including a TV commercial starring Dhoni. The campaign will be amplified through various platforms, and will be complemented by on-ground activations.