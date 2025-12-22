Bengaluru Instamart user tips Rs 68,600 in 2025 as quick-commerce spending surges

A Bengaluru-based Instamart user tipped delivery partners a cumulative ₹68,600 in 2025, the highest amount recorded by any customer in the country, according to the platform’s annual order analysis titled How India Instamarted 2025, released on Monday.

The data highlighted the rapid evolution of quick-commerce spending patterns across Indian cities. Bengaluru topped the list for individual tipping, while Chennai followed closely, with users in the city collectively tipping ₹59,505 during the year.

Instamart’s report also pointed to several unusual and high-value purchases that reflected changing consumer behaviour. Among the standout transactions was a single-cart purchase of an iPhone worth ₹4.3 lakh. In another instance, a Chennai-based customer placed an order for condoms valued at more than ₹1 lakh, underscoring the growing comfort with purchasing personal products via quick-commerce platforms.

Seasonal spikes were also evident in the data. On Valentine’s Day, customers across India ordered nearly 666 roses per minute, indicating strong demand for last-minute gifting. Meanwhile, gold purchases surged sharply during Dhanteras, recording a 400 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The report further noted rising expenditure in niche categories. One Chennai customer spent ₹2.41 lakh on pet supplies in 2025, pointing to increased adoption of online platforms for pet care essentials.

Instamart said the trends reflect both higher spending per order and broader acceptance of quick-commerce for high-value and diverse product categories across major urban centres.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 4:58 PM