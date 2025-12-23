2025: The Year Of... Corporate crises, catastrophes and course corrections

From aviation disasters and boardroom power struggles to viral reputational crises and sweeping regulatory crackdowns, 2025 proved to be a year when some of the biggest and most influential companies found themselves making headlines for reasons far beyond business performance.

Air India: A fatal crash and deep introspection

Air India was rocked in June 2025 after Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just 32 seconds after take-off at 13:39 IST on June 12, killing all but one of the 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. The tragedy marked one of the deadliest aviation disasters involving an Indian carrier in recent years. CEO Campbell Wilson described the crash as “devastating” for the airline, saying it triggered a sweeping review of operational and safety practices. An interim report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released on July 12 pointed to a fuel cutoff shortly after take-off, though investigators said the final cause was still under examination.

Astronomer: A viral moment turns into a leadership crisis

US-based data technology firm Astronomer became an unlikely global talking point in July 2025 after a viral clip from a Coldplay concert in Boston showed then CEO Andy Byron and chief people officer Kristin Cabot embracing on the venue’s kiss cam. The moment, amplified by a playful comment from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, sparked intense online speculation and reputational fallout. Astronomer’s board launched an internal review, following which Byron resigned around July 19, citing a failure to meet leadership conduct expectations. Cabot stepped down days later, around July 24. Co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy was appointed interim CEO. In a bid to reset its public image, the company briefly roped in actor Gwyneth Paltrow as a tongue-in-cheek spokesperson in a promotional video, an unconventional crisis-management move that drew wide attention.

Tata Trusts: An internal rift breaks the consensus culture

Tata Trusts, which together control roughly 66% of Tata Sons, faced an unusual internal governance dispute in 2025 centred on the reappointment of senior trustee Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of the late Ratan Tata. The issue came to a head in late October when chairman Noel Tata and trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh voted against extending Mistry’s three-year term on the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, breaking with the Trusts’ traditionally consensus-driven approach. Other trustees, including Darius Khambata, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir H.C. Jehangir, supported his continuation, exposing a clear factional divide. Mistry subsequently stepped down, saying institutional interests must come before individuals, while the episode highlighted a deeper power tussle over governance norms and trustee tenure within the influential philanthropic body.

IndiGo: Operational chaos and regulatory scrutiny

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, faced a major operational crisis in early December 2025, cancelling more than 5,000 flights in the first 10 days of the month, following weeks of delays and nearly 900 cancellations in November. The disruption was attributed to an acute crew shortage and pilot rostering gaps after stricter DGCA Flight Duty Time Limitation norms came into force, changes the airline was widely seen as having failed to plan for adequately. CEO Pieter Elbers publicly apologised, admitting errors in workforce planning, while IndiGo blamed missed flights on a mix of crew constraints, airport congestion, operational demands and technology issues. The DGCA ordered a temporary cut in IndiGo’s winter schedule, increased oversight and even suspended four flight operations inspectors, fuelling a broader debate about capacity stress and regulatory readiness in India’s fast-growing aviation sector.

Dream11: A regulatory ban forces a dramatic pivot

In August 2025, the government enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, effectively banning real-money online betting and fantasy sports, dealing a severe blow to companies such as Dream11. Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain said the platform immediately suspended paid contests and shut down its core fantasy gaming business, stating that the company would fully comply with the new law. The ban wiped out an estimated 95% of Dream11’s revenue and forced it to exit high-profile sponsorships, including its association with the Indian cricket team. In response, the company pivoted to free-to-play sports entertainment, focusing on interactive formats, watch-along experiences and second-screen features, marking a fundamental shift as India tightened its stance on online betting amid concerns over addiction and financial harm.

