Coldplay’s concert drives Rs 641 crore impact; Re-releases, theatre surge lift demand: BookMyShow

BookMyShow’s 2025 entertainment consumption report shows the sweeping economic and cultural impact of live events and cinema across India, led by Coldplay’s blockbuster Music Of The Spheres tour stop in Ahmedabad. The concert alone generated an estimated Rs 641 crore in economic activity across hospitality, retail, transport and tourism, marking one of the strongest event-led boosts for the city.

The platform reported a 45% rise in theatre consumption, propelled by productions such as Phantom of The Opera, Humare Ram, Aamne Saamne and Aasen Bhi Nasen Bhi.

On the streaming front, BookMyShow said titles including The Girl in The Trunk, The Spacewalker, F1: The Movie, Jurassic World, Mission Impossible, The Chapel, Darkness, Superman, Kantara and Bhagwan Bharose were the most watched in 2025.

Regional cinema saw strong traction as well, with Malayalam film Soi, Bengali title Sentimentaaal, Tamil film Kathhi, Tulu blockbuster Kantara, and Marathi titles Tu Hi Re, Ghaath and Aarpaar emerging as top performers on the platform.

Across formats, BookMyShow’s top films of 2025 included Kantara, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Narsimha, Coolie, Lokah, Thudarum, War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, F1, Jurassic World and Mission Impossible.

Re-releases of older hits such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Interstellar and Salaar also proved a major draw, pulling 5.8 million moviegoers back to theatres. Hyderabad emerged as the country’s “re-release capital,” while Bengaluru led the nation in midnight screenings (12 am–6 am) for the second consecutive year.

Single-screen cinemas recorded notable performances as well. Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1 was the year’s strongest single-screen title, with 55% of its total sales from such theatres. Meanwhile, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 drew 6 lakh repeat viewers, and Rajinikanth’s Coolie clocked the highest advance bookings with 2.4 million seats reserved by fans.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 10:42 AM