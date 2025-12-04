Storyboard18 Awards For Creativity: The New Benchmark of Indian Creativity Has Arrived

Enter your best work at the Storyboard18 Awards For Creativity. Be counted among India’s most progressive creative voices.

India’s most dynamic creative forces now have a new stage—one built for bold ideas, boundary-breaking thinking and culture-shifting work. Storyboard18 proudly announces the launch of the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity (SACs), a platform designed to celebrate the creators shaping how India thinks, feels, behaves and buys in the modern world.

At a time when advertising is being rewritten across mediums — films, reels, memes, AR, gaming, influencers and immersive digital—SACs honours work that doesn’t just respond to culture, but shapes it. These awards recognise both scale and soul: the bravery of an idea, the craft of execution, the depth of storytelling and the cultural footprint left behind.

A Vision for a New Creative Era

The SACs were built with a simple vision: to spotlight trailblazing creativity that redefines advertising for the modern world—across platforms, mediums and mindsets. From brand films to next-gen AI work, from iconic design to creator-led storytelling, the awards champion ideas that reflect India’s evolving identity.

A Call to the Country’s Most Daring Creative Minds

Entries are open to brands, agencies, production houses, media innovators, design studios, independent creators and platform partners. Work must have launched between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025, giving the industry room to showcase a full year of creative evolution.

Categories span storytelling, digital innovation, design, media strategy, effectiveness, purpose-driven work and young talent—culminating in marquee honours like Bold Brand of the Year, Agency of the Year, and the Legends of the Craft Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Jury Built for Today’s Creative Landscape

The Grand Jury features a diverse mix of CCOs, CMOs, brand leaders, creators and global experts — selected for their cultural fluency, creative authority and platform expertise. Every idea is judged on originality, cultural resonance, strategic clarity and brave execution.

Entries Close January 15, 2026

This is your moment to claim the Storyboard18 Creative Stamp — a mark of excellence and cultural impact.

Be counted among India's most progressive creative voices.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 8:59 AM