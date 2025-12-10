US Visa chaos in India: H-1B appointments pushed to 2026 for social media vetting

The US Embassy in India issued an advisory confirming the postponements. The Embassy warned applicants who have been notified of a reschedule not to arrive on their previously scheduled interview date, stating they "will be denied admittance."

The US State Department’s new mandatory social media vetting policy for visa applicants has triggered widespread disruption, forcing the rescheduling of numerous H-1B visa appointments in India from December 2025 to March 2026 and beyond.

The new policy expands the screening measures for H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents, directing them to set the privacy settings on all social media profiles to "public" starting December 15. The purpose is to allow officials to review online presence to identify security threats or applicants who may be inadmissible. The State Department stated, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision."

As per reports, an attorney from a leading immigration law firm, Steven Brown, confirmed the widespread cancellations, noting that appointments are being pushed to March next year to accommodate the enhanced social media vetting time. The exact number of reschedules remains unknown, but reports indicate interviews scheduled for mid to late December are affected.

The expanded scrutiny adds to an already tightening immigration landscape for skilled foreign workers. In September, the US President had imposed a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B work visas.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 9:23 AM