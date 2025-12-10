OpenAI names Slack CEO Denise Dresser as chief revenue officer to boost enterprise growth

OpenAI has appointed Slack CEO Denise Dresser as its new chief revenue officer (CRO), strengthening its push to scale enterprise adoption of its AI products as businesses accelerate integration of artificial intelligence into core operations.

As CRO, Dresser will oversee OpenAI’s global revenue strategy, leading enterprise sales and customer success teams at a time when demand for advanced AI tools continues to surge. The company said its technology is increasingly being used by organisations not just for pilot projects but for mission-critical tasks, enabling employees to save time and tackle complex workflows previously considered out of reach.

Dresser joins OpenAI after steering Slack through its integration into Salesforce, which acquired the messaging platform for $27.7 billion in 2021. Prior to her role at Slack, she spent more than a decade at Salesforce, where she held leadership positions across global sales operations.

Her appointment comes amid OpenAI’s rapid commercial expansion. According to The Information, the company generated approximately $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, a 16% increase over its total revenue in 2024. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has seen strong uptake of its models across large enterprises as organisations increasingly adopt generative AI to streamline both internal operations and customer-facing services.

OpenAI said more than one million organisations currently use its technology, including Walmart, Morgan Stanley and Target. The company continues to enhance its enterprise offerings, positioning its AI models as foundational tools for automation, productivity and decision-making in corporate environments.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 9:51 AM