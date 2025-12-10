Google launches Data Manager API as AI-integrated marketers see 60% higher revenue growth

The financial fallout is significant for many creators; one unnamed blogger reported a view loss of 80 percent over two years, forcing her to scale back her business operations.

Marketers that have fully integrated artificial intelligence into their workflows are recording 60% higher revenue growth, Google said on Tuesday as it launched its new Data Manager API to streamline the way businesses connect first-party data with Google’s advertising ecosystem.

The Data Manager API is designed to give developers, agencies and advertisers a single, centralised way to link their first-party data to Google Ads, removing the need to manage multiple APIs across Google’s suite of products. According to Google, this unified approach strengthens data activation and improves the effectiveness of AI-driven ad campaigns.

The API enables marketers to upload audience lists and push offline conversion events directly into Google Ads, enhancing campaign measurement, improving automated bidding systems and boosting overall performance. It builds on Google’s codeless Data Manager platform, which has already supported tens of thousands of advertisers in organising and deploying their first-party data.

To speed up industry adoption, Google has partnered with companies across the martech and data infrastructure ecosystem, including AdSwerve, CustomerLabs, Datahash, Fifty-Five, Hightouch, Jellyfish, Lytics, Tealium, Treasure Data and Zapier. Google also said early testing indicates an 80% reduction in engineering effort for businesses using the new API.

The Data Manager API is available starting today across Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Display & Video 360, with additional integrations expected. The launch underscores Google’s broader push to position first-party data and AI-driven automation as core components of modern digital advertising infrastructure, especially as marketers look to build more resilient and privacy-compliant data pipelines.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 10:17 AM