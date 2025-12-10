Disney nominates former Apple COO Jeff Williams to join its board in 2026

Disney has nominated former Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams to join its board as an independent director, expanding the entertainment giant’s board to 11 members if approved at the company’s 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Williams, who retired as Apple’s COO earlier this year, served in the role since 2015 and played a pivotal part in the company’s major product launches and strategic expansions. He was part of the core team that delivered the first iPhone in 2007 and later led the development of the Apple Watch, steering Apple’s push into health, fitness and wearable technology.

Disney said Williams’ nomination would strengthen its board with deep technological and operational expertise as the company navigates shifts in media consumption, digital distribution and global streaming competitiveness. His appointment would make him the second major technology executive on the board, joining Carolyn Everson, former Instacart president and Meta executive, who was appointed in November 2022.

Williams’ addition comes as Disney continues restructuring efforts across streaming, entertainment and parks operations while pushing to integrate more technology-driven efficiencies. The company has increasingly tapped leaders with experience in high-growth tech environments as it adapts to changing audience behavior, competitive pressure from digital platforms, and evolving monetization strategies in the media sector.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 9:56 AM